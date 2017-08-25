1/5 Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha. It is observed in the month of Bhadra according to the Hindu calendar. AP Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha. It is observe

Considered to be one of the most beloved gods, Ganesh is known by 108 different names and is considered to be a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, prosperity, and wealth.

It is celebrated for 10 days with extreme devotion and joy in many states of India including Maharashtra, Goa, Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh.

In Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm; several popular pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli attracts visitors from other states too.