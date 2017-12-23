1/6 In a setback to the RJD, a special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced. PTI In a setback to the RJD, a special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu

Special judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on 3 January.

Sixty-nine-year-old Lalu Prasad Yadav, who heads RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody and whisked off to Birsa Munda jail immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict. Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, was present in the court.

The special court acquitted 80-year-old Jagannath Mishra and five others — former Public Accounts Committee chairman Druv Bhagat, former Indian Revenue Service officer AC Choudhary, fodder suppliers Saraswati Chandra and Sadhana Singh and former minister Vidya Sagar Nishad.

Besides Lalu, the court convicted political leaders Jagdish Sharma and RK Rana, IAS officers Beck Julius, Phoolchand Singh and Mahesh Prasad, and government officials Krishna Kumar and Subir Bhattacharya. The others are suppliers/transporters Tripurari Mohan Prasad, Sushil Kumar Sinha, Sunil Kumar Sinha, Raja Ram Joshi, Gopinath Das, Sanjay Agarwal, Jyoti Kumar Jha and Sunil Gandhi.