1/6 Lakhs of people were marooned in several inundated regions of Bihar and Assam, even as heavy rains in other parts of the country flooded streets, choked traffic and hit normal life. Reuters

2/6 In Assam, around 31 lakh people across 24 districts are bearing the brunt of floods. The dead toll has jumped to 133. AP

3/6 Authorities are running 602 relief camps and distribution centres. The NDRF, SDRF and district administration personnel have rescued nearly 3,500 people to safer places in many districts. Reuters

4/6 The flood has also cut off Dhemaji district in the eastern part of the state completely from the rest of the world. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the flood situation. Reuters

5/6 In Bihar, heavy rains and floods continue to add to the miseries of the people, claiming 153 lives and affecting over one crore people in 1,532 panchayats under 139 blocks in 17 districts. PTI