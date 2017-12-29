1/7 A massive blaze engulfed multiple restaurants and clubs in Mumbai's Kamala Mills area in the wee hours of Friday morning. AFP A massive blaze engulfed multiple restaurants and clubs in Mumbai's Kamala Mills area in the wee hou

At least 14 people, including 12 women, were confirmed to have died in the fire. Most of the deceased were in their 20s and 30s, the police said, while several revelers were celebrating a patron's birthday party. AP

Over 12 fire tenders were sent to contain the fire. It took fire-fighters over three hours to douse the blaze. AP

The fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit at around 12.30 am, at a time when the place was packed with customers who were unwinding at the fashionable club. AFP

Friends and relatives of a victim wait outside a city hospital. The wounded were rushed to the KEM Hospital in Parel, and by noon on Friday, all the injured were discharged and sent to Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo. Reuters

The police has registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide) against 1 Above, the restaurant where the fire broke out. Firstpost/Sanjay Sawant