Thousands of farmers gathered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Monday to demand for "better prices for their produce and complete freedom from debt". They also organised a mock Parliament to introduce two bills.

Farmers form over 180 organisations are participating in a two-day protest under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Lok Sabha member and farmer leader Raju Shetti tabled the bills and social activist Medha Patkar was designated house speaker during the mock session.

The farmers have primarily put forward two demands from the Centre - 50 percent profit margin over the cost of production and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.