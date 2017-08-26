1/4 Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday. All three militants were killed in the assault. Hilal Shah Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide

2/4 Militants entered Pulwama town's district police lines at around 3.40 am and attacked a guard-post with grenades and gunfire, the police said. Hilal Shah

3/4 Police, CRPF, and army personnel quickly swung into action and cornered the militants. The security forces ensured that family members of the police personnel living within the complex were taken to safety. Hilal Shah