Muslims in Agra praying at royal mosque near Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday on occasion of Eid al-Azha on Satuday. Also called as the festival of sacrifice, it is being celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm by Muslims in various parts of India on Saturday.

In Delhi, thousands took part in a massive prayer at Jama Masjid on this occasion. Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted the people on this occasion.

In Jaipur, Muslim devotees offered prayer 'Namaz' at Idgah Masjid on Saturday. Wearing new clothes, Muslims celebrated with prayers and exchanged greetings and gifts.

At Attari border, Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets with Border Security Force (BSF) officals on the occasion of Eid al-Azha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi adn President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the country on this occasion. "May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society.", the prime minister said.