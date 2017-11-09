1/9 Opposition parties on Wednesday called for street protests to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation, which they observed it as the day of protest. PTI Opposition parties on Wednesday called for street protests to mark the first anniversary of demoneti

2/9 In Delhi, Congress took out a rally marking the day as "Black Day", accusing the government of harming the country's economy with its policies. PTI

3/9 Along with the senior leaders of the Congress, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav also took part in the protest carried out near Connaught place in Central Delhi. They demanded an apology from the prime minister and the finance minister for forcing demonetisation on people of the country.PTI

4/9 In Mumbai, the city Congress held a demonstration at Azad Maidan against the note ban where the party workers shaved their heads to mark the protest. NCP too staged protests at various parts of the city. PTI

5/9 They also observed the day as Dhokha Divas (betrayal day) and staged demonstration in front of the RBI office in Delhi. The party also organised similar protest marches in other parts of the country. PTI

6/9 While, the Left parties too staged protests in Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi. They raised slogans against the Modi government. PTI

7/9 In Kochi, the party workers took out silent march, demanding answer from prime Minister and the union government on whose intrest was the decision taken. PTI

8/9 In Chennai, Congress and DMK held protests where DMK chief MK Stalin called 8 November as a black day in the history of India. PTI