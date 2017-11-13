1/5 New Delhi as well as the National Capital Region continued to choke in dense smog as the air quality index showed pollution levels to be hazardous. PTI New Delhi as well as the National Capital Region continued to choke in dense smog as the air quality

2/5 To counter the smog, Delhiites can be seen wearing air masks on streets. Sales of air purifiers have also gone up since the city faced the smog problem. PTI

3/5 After remaining shut for almost a week citing toxic pollution levels in the air, schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad reopened on Monday. However, institutes in Gurugram remained shut. PTI

4/5 Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday filed an appeal in the National Green Tribunal seeking certain changes in the previous directions given for the implementation of Odd-Even scheme. PTI