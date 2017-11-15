1/5 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday for a meeting with his Haryana counterpart to discuss air pollution and the issue of stubble burning that is a major contributory factor. Twitter @AamAadmiParty Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday for a meeting with his Harya

2/5 Speaking about the meeting, Kejriwal said that his meeting with Khattar indicated that collective leadership is needed to tackle the issue of air pollution.

3/5 Khattar called air pollution a "common concern" and said that Haryana will work towards ensuring that Delhi has better air quality levels. We belong to different territories but we have no control over the air, Delhi chief minister added.

4/5 Air quality in the National Capital Region saw a marginal improvement from "severe plus" to "severe" on Tuesday.