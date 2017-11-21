1/4 Judge Dalveer Bhandari was re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after Britain withdrew its candidate Christopher Greenwood. PTI Judge Dalveer Bhandari was re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after Britain with

2/4 Bhandari won majorities in the Assembly in the first 11 rounds of voting over two meetings, while the Council blocked his election by giving majorities to Greenwood in the ten rounds of balloting it held. PTI Bhandari won majorities in the Assembly in the first 11 rounds of voting over two meetings, while th

3/4 India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akberuddin, casted his vote in the United Nations General Assembly. An aggressive campaign by him ensured there was maximum support for Bhandari. PTI India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akberuddin, casted his vote in the United Nations G