1/7 The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard on Saturday continued to search for missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the choppy seas off Kerala and Lakshadweep in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi. PTI The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard on Saturday continued to search for missing fishermen using ship

2/7 Meanwhile, kin of missing fishermen and residents of some Cyclone Ockhi-hit localities took to the streets to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight. Relatives protested and demanded that rescue operations for fishermen, who went missing in the rough sea, are intensified. PTI Meanwhile, kin of missing fishermen and residents of some Cyclone Ockhi-hit localities took to the s

3/7 The death toll due to the cyclone has now risen to 13. The Kerala government decided to urge the Centre to declare Cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the state, as a national calamity. Police vigil in the beach during Ockhi cyclone alert in Kozhikode. PTI The death toll due to the cyclone has now risen to 13. The Kerala government decided to urge the Cen

4/7 Though many fishermen were brought ashore safely and admitted to hospitals after facing the cyclone, many are yet to recover from the shock of wrestling the lashing waves. Titus, a fisherman hailing from Kollam, said he had never seen such a violent sea even in movies. PTI Though many fishermen were brought ashore safely and admitted to hospitals after facing the cyclone,

5/7 Fishermen, tourists and coastal population have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours as the sea conditions are likely to be non-conducive due to the effect of cyclone Ockhi. A fisherman being taken to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. PTI Fishermen, tourists and coastal population have been advised not to venture into the sea for the nex

6/7 The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Ockhi - which in Bengali means 'eye' - is now over Lakshadweep, and is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours. A washed-away road in Suchindram at flood-hit Kanyakumari district. PTI The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Ockhi - which in Bengali means 'eye' - is now over Lakshadweep, and