1/6 Nine people were killed as heavy rains and strong winds lashed across Kerala and Tamil Nadu after cyclone Ockhi hit the coast, officials said. PTI Nine people were killed as heavy rains and strong winds lashed across Kerala and Tamil Nadu after cy

2/6 The deep depression over the Comorin area has intensified into a cyclone and is likely to move towards Lakshadweep Islands, according to the Met Department. Normal life has been affected in Kerala and the Indian Navy is carrying out rescue operations. PTI The deep depression over the Comorin area has intensified into a cyclone and is likely to move towar

3/6 The storm is likely to move northwest in the next 24 hours and under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in some places of south Tamil Nadu. PTI The storm is likely to move northwest in the next 24 hours and under its influence, heavy to very he

4/6 The police said they have no exact information on the number of missing fishermen and the navy has sent five ships to south Kerala to look for the missing fishermen. Twitter @Rakshamantri The police said they have no exact information on the number of missing fishermen and the navy has s

5/6 The Congress cancelled Rahul Gandhi’s mega rally at Shankumukham beach in Thirvananthapuram. At least 65 relief camps were set up at various places across Tamil Nadu and local authorities have started clearing uprooted trees. PTI The Congress cancelled Rahul Gandhi’s mega rally at Shankumukham beach in Thirvananthapuram. At leas