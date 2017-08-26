1/5 Army personnel are seen taking positions after deployment in Sirsa. An uneasy calm prevailed in Punjab and Haryana after incidents of violence on Friday left 30 people dead following the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case. No incidents of violence were reported on Saturday. PTI Army personnel are seen taking positions after deployment in Sirsa. An uneasy calm prevailed in Punj

2/5 In Sirsa, army carried out a flag march on Saturday to maintain law and order. Two companies of the Army and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. PTI In Sirsa, army carried out a flag march on Saturday to maintain law and order. Two companies of the

3/5 Army forces can be seen conducting a flag march in Panchkula, the epicenter of Friday's violence. Security forces remained on high alert on Saturday. Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said that the situation is "totally under control". Police have detained 550 Dera Sacha Sauda supporters and confiscated 65 vehicles. PTI Army forces can be seen conducting a flag march in Panchkula, the epicenter of Friday's violence. Se

4/5 Army, Rapid Action Force and police entered the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Sirsa on Saturday and asked the followers to vacate the Dera premises voluntarily. PTI Army, Rapid Action Force and police entered the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Sirsa on Saturday