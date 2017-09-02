1/6 Masked Kashmiri protesters throw rocks at government forces during a protest outside Eidgha, a prayer ground, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Fresh protests broke out across the Valley on Saturday after the congregational Eid al-Azha prayers were held. AP Masked Kashmiri protesters throw rocks at government forces during a protest outside Eidgha, a praye

2/6 Protestors run for cover as policemen fire pellets at them in Srinagar. Clashes reportedly broke out in Sopore, Srinagar and Anantnag. AP Protestors run for cover as policemen fire pellets at them in Srinagar. Clashes reportedly broke out

3/6 Security forces used tear gas and pellet guns to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters who took to the streets after Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday. Police officials said there were no reports of anyone getting injured. AP Security forces used tear gas and pellet guns to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters who

4/6 A protester throws a rock at security forces during the protests in Srinagar. Police officials said they have been exercising maximum restraint so far. AP A protester throws a rock at security forces during the protests in Srinagar. Police officials said

5/6 A masked protestor shouts freedom slogans as another holds banners with portraits of Kashmiri separatists during a protest in Srinagar. Similar clashes also took place near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag and near Jamia Masjid in Sopore towns in south and north Kashmir respectively after the prayers, police said. AP A masked protestor shouts freedom slogans as another holds banners with portraits of Kashmiri separa