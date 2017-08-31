1/8 In the worst building crash this monsoon, at least 22 people were killed and another 34 injured when a 117-year-old, six-storey building collapsed near JJ Hospital in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar on Thursday morning. PTI In the worst building crash this monsoon, at least 22 people were killed and another 34 injured when

The Husaini Building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the congested Bhendi Bazaar had been red-flagged as "dangerous" six years ago. It crashed suddenly with a roar at 8.25 am on Thursday morning, catching all its occupants unaware.

The NDRF, state disaster management, fire brigade personnel, dog squads and electronic gadgetry were deployed to trace those buried under the rubble. As the building was situated in a heavily congested locality, rescue teams and their large vehicles faced a tough time approaching it.

The cause of the crash is being probed. State Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde blamed MHADA for not ensuring the redevelopment of the building even though it was entrusted to a private group, Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the crash site and ordered a probe into the disaster.

So far, 34 injured persons were rescued from the heap of the rubble of the collapsed residential structure. Building collapses are common in Mumbai, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September, when heavy rains lash the city, weakening poorly built structures.

Rescue work underway at the accident site. A woman said the building also housed a nursery-cum-playgroup with around two dozen children. It was scheduled to open at 10 am, two hours after the building collapsed.