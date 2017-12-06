1/4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Twitter@PIB_India
Ambedkar, who is known as the architect of the Indian constitution and is hailed for his contribution towards the upliftment of Dalits, passed away on this day in 1956. Twitter@PMOIndia
The rain-soaked ground at Chaityabhoomi did not deter the followers of Ambedkar who gathered from various parts of the country to pay tributes. Twitter@PIB_India
The prime minister tweeted images of Wednesday morning's event on Twitter before he going to Gujarat to campaign in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. Twitter@narendramodi
