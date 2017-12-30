1/7 In a major crackdown, civic officials in Mumbai on Saturday demolished illegal structures at 314 sites and sealed seven hotels, a day after a blaze in an upscale pub claimed 14 lives. PTI In a major crackdown, civic officials in Mumbai on Saturday demolished illegal structures at 314 sit

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated an inspection drive of 624 restaurants, eateries and malls across the city and its suburbs and razed illegal, unauthorised structures at 314 sites, the civic body said in a release.

"The BMC has sealed seven hotels and seized around 417 LPG cylinders during the action," it added. Meanwhile, a senior police official said lookout notices were issued against Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, the co-owners of '1Above', the ill-fated Lower Parel pub where the fire took place.

Giving details of the inspection drive, BMC spokesperson Ram Dotonde said over 1,000 officials of the civic body hit the streets and became a part of the exercise. "The unauthorised hotels and restaurants, not only in central Mumbai but also those located in the distant suburbs, such as Malad and Mulund, are facing action," Dotonde added.

"There are 24 wards in Mumbai and each has three teams personally inspecting all the restaurants, pubs, food joints and eateries. Each team has 10 members, including officials from the health and administration departments and inspectors," Dotonde said. Once the team finds an unauthorised structure, it is brought down immediately, he added.

The other areas where the drive was carried out included Shivaji Park, Mulund, Dahisar, Malad, the Parsi Gymkhana near Marine Lines, Grant Road, Andheri and Ghatkopar. The civic body has also directed its officials to form teams to ensure that restaurants and bars follow the safety norms, in view of the New Year parties.