Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed with him ways to intensify immunisation programme against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

The chief minister met Gates, co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at the Shastri Bhawan in Lucknow. The state government will sign an MoU with the foundation to commence the immunisation programme.

Gates said in the meeting that his organisation would like to help the state in controlling vector-borne diseases and improve sanitation, solid waste management and agriculture production techniques.

The Gates Foundation will also help Uttar Pradesh improve upon its mother and child nutrition programmes. Bill Gates also expressed his willingness to work on the issue of strengthening Anganwadi centres to tackle the issue of child malnutrition and fortify their diets through existing government programs.