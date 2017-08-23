1/5 Residents in Bihar are struggling to recover from the devastation caused by floods and landslides that have killed 341 people, destroyed crops and swept away houses and roads. PTI Residents in Bihar are struggling to recover from the devastation caused by floods and landslides th

2/5 Around 1.38 crore people are still battling the deluge in 18 districts of the state. With water receding in some places, many people have returned home. AP Around 1.38 crore people are still battling the deluge in 18 districts of the state. With water rece

3/5 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in Purnea and took stock of the situation. He also held a high-level ministerial meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make an aerial survey of flood affected districts on 26 August. PTI Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in Purnea and took stock of the situation. He also

4/5 Over seven lakh people have been evacuated until now by the rescue teams of the army, the National Disaster Response Force, and the State Disaster Response Force. The government has set up 1,085 relief camps in which 2,29,097 people are living. Reuters Over seven lakh people have been evacuated until now by the rescue teams of the army, the National D