Heavy rains and floods continue to add to the miseries of Bihar, claiming over 119 lives and affecting 98 lakh people in 1,532 panchayats under 139 blocks in 16 districts. PTI
Over 4,08,903 people have been evacuated to safer places by the army, NDRF, SDRF and other rescue teams in the last four days. PTI
The state government has set up 1,238 relief camps in which 310,041 people were living in the flood-hit districts. More than 60 lakh people have been affected alone in Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, East and West Champaran districts in the last three days. PTI
