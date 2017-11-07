1/4 Belgium's royal couple are on a seven-day state visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Belgium Queen Mathilde and King Philippe during the ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi. AP Belgium's royal couple are on a seven-day state visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bel

Narendra Modi and King Philippe on Tuesday held talks to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. The royal couple was accompanied by six ministers and a high powered business delegation comprising CEOs of 86 Belgian companies.

India is Belgium's second largest export destination and third largest trade partner outside EU, according to official data. Royal couples visit India is a move to strengthen between the two nations.