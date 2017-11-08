1/5 The smog and air pollution continue to be above the severe levels in Delhi NCR on Wednesday. Delhi government has also announced that all the schools should be shut till Sunday. Twitter@airnewsalerts The smog and air pollution continue to be above the severe levels in Delhi NCR on Wednesday. Delhi g

The visibility was recorded at 300 meters both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am. The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, even as humidity levels were high. The humidity was recorded at 98 percent at 8.30 am.

People were seen wearing pollution masks while they commute to their workplaces in New Delhi on Wednesday. Air quality had hit severe levels in the national capital.

Stubble burning has been widely considered as one of the main reasons for the rise in pollution levels. Traffic policemen wearing masks to protect themselves from heavy smog while manning the traffic.