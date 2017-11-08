1/5 Pollution in New Delhi hit a dangerous level on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared a public health emergency in the city. The air quality plunged to levels likened to smoking at least 50 cigarettes in a single day. AP Pollution in New Delhi hit a dangerous level on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Indian Medical Associa

2/5 A thick fog that hung over the sprawling city worsened conditions. Residents complained of smarting eyes and irritation in the throat. The smog as seen in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning. Firstpost/Vivek Anand A thick fog that hung over the sprawling city worsened conditions. Residents complained of smarting

3/5 Most of the areas show pollution levels much above 'severe' limits, forcing the Delhi government to declare a holiday for primary schools on Wednesday. Firstpost/Vivek Anand Most of the areas show pollution levels much above 'severe' limits, forcing the Delhi government to

4/5 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also sought an appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss the alarming situation. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday recorded 'severe' air quality, which means the intensity of pollution was extreme. Firstpost/Vivek Anand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also sought an appointment with Union environment minister Harsh