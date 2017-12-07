1/5 Politicians cutting across party lines expressed solidarity with India's armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrated on 7 December. Twitter@narendramodi Politicians cutting across party lines expressed solidarity with India's armed forces personnel and

2/5 On 1 December, the defence ministry had said the first week of December would be marked as 'Armed Forces Week', as per a report on Doordarshan. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appealed to the people to join in the celebration. Twitter@PIB_India On 1 December, the defence ministry had said the first week of December would be marked as 'Armed Fo

3/5 The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country. Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen an

4/5 The day is also observed to raise funds for the well-being of serving jawans, and also for providing rehabilitation to battle victims, and supporting their families. Twitter@PIB_India The day is also observed to raise funds for the well-being of serving jawans, and also for providing