1/5 India and China on Friday held special representative level talks on key aspects related to border issues in New Delhi on Friday . AP India and China on Friday held special representative level talks on key aspects related to border i

2/5 National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi met along with senior officials for the 20th round of the India-China border talks. AP National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi met along with senior

3/5 Doka La episode and other concerns pertaining to unresolved issues of boundary between India and China were discussed during the day-long talks . AP Doka La episode and other concerns pertaining to unresolved issues of boundary between India and Chi

4/5 The Doka La standoff began on 16 June over People's Liberation Army's plans to build a road in an area claimed by Bhutan. AP The Doka La standoff began on 16 June over People's Liberation Army's plans to build a road in an ar