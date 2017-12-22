1/5
India and China on Friday held special representative level talks on key aspects related to border issues in New Delhi on Friday . AP
India and China on Friday held special representative level talks on key aspects related to border i
2/5
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi met along with senior officials for the 20th round of the India-China border talks. AP
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi met along with senior
3/5
Doka La episode and other concerns pertaining to unresolved issues of boundary between India and China were discussed during the day-long talks . AP
Doka La episode and other concerns pertaining to unresolved issues of boundary between India and Chi
4/5
The Doka La standoff began on 16 June over People's Liberation Army's plans to build a road in an area claimed by Bhutan. AP
The Doka La standoff began on 16 June over People's Liberation Army's plans to build a road in an ar
5/5
Following This, Indian troops intervened to stop it as it posed a security risk to chicken neck, the narrow corridor connecting India with its North-eastern states. The standoff ended on 28 August after mutual agreement between India and China. AP
Following This, Indian troops intervened to stop it as it posed a security risk to chicken neck, the