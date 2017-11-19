1/9 Senior citizens participated in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2017 in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Senior citizens participated in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2017 in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

Around 35,000 participated from across the world in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2017 despite the warnings from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over escalating levels of toxic smog in the national capital. PTI

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana clinched the elite women's race at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. PTI

Ethiopia's Berhanu Legese won the elite men's race at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. PTI

The annual half marathon nearly ran into trouble this year because of poor air quality before the Delhi High Court allowed it to go ahead as scheduled. PTI

Even as Delhi is reeling under severe air pollution, 35,000 people signed up for participation - 1000 more than last year. PTI

The Delhi Half Marathon is one of the 10 in the world to be granted the highest Gold Label road race by the world governing body of athletics - IAAF. PTI

Since last three years, there have been calls to cancel or postpone the race from the November slot due to severe air pollution in the city. PTI