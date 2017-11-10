1/4 Delhi continued to witness high pollution levels on Friday, as thick smog covered the city. NASA released images showing the extent of smog and fog enveloping northern India and parts of Pakistan. Image courtesy: earthobservatory.nasa.gov Delhi continued to witness high pollution levels on Friday, as thick smog covered the city. NASA rel

2/4 The NASA image shows an increase in crop burning over Punjab and Haryana. The national capital has been battling the worst air quality it has witnessed this year, with its air quality index spiking to 30 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Image courtesy: earthobservatory.nasa.gov The NASA image shows an increase in crop burning over Punjab and Haryana. The national capital has b

3/4 The National Green Tribunal also pulled up the Delhi government for the rising pollution levels in the capital. "You have made a mess of Delhi," it said. It also banned all construction activities till 14 November. PTI The National Green Tribunal also pulled up the Delhi government for the rising pollution levels in t