1/5 Delhi woke up to a choking blanket of smog on Tuesday as air quality in the world's most polluted capital city reached hazardous levels. PTI Delhi woke up to a choking blanket of smog on Tuesday as air quality in the world's most polluted ca

2/5 The city's air witnessed a rise in the air pollutant level with Average Air Quality Index (AQI) being 411 at 9 am on Tuesday morning. Visiblity dropped to 200 meters, resulting in slow traffic. PTI The city's air witnessed a rise in the air pollutant level with Average Air Quality Index (AQI) bein

3/5 Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared the city in a public health emergency state and urged schools to stop all outdoor activities to keep children out of hazardous air pollution. AP Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared the city in a public health emergency state and urged scho

4/5 Heavy smog was seen when guard of honour was accorded to Belgium King Philippe on Tuesday morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is the second time Delhi has hit severe pollution level since Diwali — the first was on 20 October. AP Heavy smog was seen when guard of honour was accorded to Belgium King Philippe on Tuesday morning at