1/4
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaid along with other senior police officials carrying the body of police officer ASI Abdul Rashid who was shot dead by militants in an attack in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Militants fired at Rashid when he was on duty at Mehandi Kadal of Anantnag on Monday. PTI
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaid along with other senior police officials carry
2/4
Zohra, daughter of deceased police officer Abdul Rasheed, who was killed in a shootout with suspected rebels, during the funeral at the police headquarters in Srinagar on Monday. PTI
Zohra, daughter of deceased police officer Abdul Rasheed, who was killed in a shootout with suspecte
3/4
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid pays floral tribute to deceased officer ASI Abdul Rashid in Srinagar on Monday. PTI
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid pays floral tribute to deceased officer ASI Abd
4/4
Family members of Rashid mourn his death in Anantnag of Srinagar on Monday. PTI
Family members of Rashid mourn his death in Anantnag of Srinagar on Monday. PTI