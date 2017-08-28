1/4

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaid along with other senior police officials carrying the body of police officer ASI Abdul Rashid who was shot dead by militants in an attack in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Militants fired at Rashid when he was on duty at Mehandi Kadal of Anantnag on Monday. PTI

