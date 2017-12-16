1/5 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, army chief General Bipin Rawat paid tribute to soldiers of the armed forces who lost their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war to mark 46th Vijay Diwas at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday. Twitter@@SpokespersonMoD Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, army chief General Bipin Rawat paid tribute to soldiers of the

2/5 Over 93,000 members of Pakistani troops raised white flags and surrendered to Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, calling an end to the India-Pakistan war of 1971 on 16 December, 1971. Twitter@@SpokespersonMoD Over 93,000 members of Pakistani troops raised white flags and surrendered to Indian Army and Mukti

3/5 Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the then-eastern Command chief of the Pakistani forces, had surrendered on this day after conceding defeat India’s Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dacca (now Dhaka). Twitter@DefenceMinIndia Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the then-eastern Command chief of the Pakistani forces,

4/5 President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday lauded the armed forces for upholding the “universal values of human liberty” during the 1971 India-Pakistan war in a tweet. Twitter@SpokespersonMoD President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday lauded the armed forces for upholding the “universal values of