1/5
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, army chief General Bipin Rawat paid tribute to soldiers of the armed forces who lost their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war to mark 46th Vijay Diwas at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday. Twitter@@SpokespersonMoD
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, army chief General Bipin Rawat paid tribute to soldiers of the
2/5
Over 93,000 members of Pakistani troops raised white flags and surrendered to Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, calling an end to the India-Pakistan war of 1971 on 16 December, 1971. Twitter@@SpokespersonMoD
Over 93,000 members of Pakistani troops raised white flags and surrendered to Indian Army and Mukti
3/5
Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the then-eastern Command chief of the Pakistani forces, had surrendered on this day after conceding defeat India’s Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dacca (now Dhaka). Twitter@DefenceMinIndia
Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the then-eastern Command chief of the Pakistani forces,
4/5
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday lauded the armed forces for upholding the “universal values of human liberty” during the 1971 India-Pakistan war in a tweet. Twitter@SpokespersonMoD
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday lauded the armed forces for upholding the “universal values of
5/5
Both India and Bangladesh celebrate Vijay Diwas on 16 December every year to mark victory over Pakistan . Twitter@SpokespersonMoD
Both India and Bangladesh celebrate Vijay Diwas on 16 December every year to mark victory over Pakis