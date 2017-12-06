1/5 To mark 25 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, several political parties and outfits in India took out rallies to in favour and against the incident which took place on 6 December, 1992. To mark 25 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, several political parties and

2/5 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists participated in a march as they observed "Shaurya Diwas" in Bhopal on Wednesday. PTI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists participated in a march as they observed "Shaurya Diwas"

3/5 Six Left parties took out a protest in Delhi and urged the government to punish those responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. PTI Six Left parties took out a protest in Delhi and urged the government to punish those responsible fo

4/5 Meanwhile, Shiv Sena activists observed "Vijay Diwas" in Meerut. Ahead of the anniversary of the demolition, the Centre had asked all states to remain cautious and ensure that no incident of communal tension anywhere in the country. PTI Meanwhile, Shiv Sena activists observed "Vijay Diwas" in Meerut. Ahead of the anniversary of the dem