1/9 Narendra Modi is set to nine bilateral meetings with leaders of ASEAN countries on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit on on Thursday with a focus on key areas of counter-terrorism, security and connectivity. PTI

2/9 The prime minister met with State Counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday and discussed on intensifying bilateral cooperation, including a follow up on key decisions taken during prime minister's visit to Myanmar in September 2017. PTI

3/9 Wednesday's meeting came nearly a month after India and Myanmar inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and the development of the Rakhine State, from where thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled following incidents of violence. PTI

4/9 The prime minister also met his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and discussed boosting of ties in key areas of trade, investment and defence among others. PTI

5/9 The India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit marks the 25 years of India-ASEAN ties and comes in the backdrop of increasing Chinese economic and military assertiveness in the region. PTI

6/9 Later on Wednesday, Modi also met with Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte and discussed areas ranging from trade and investment, defence and security, education and people-to-people cooperation. PTI

7/9 A pact between Invest India and the Board of Investments of the Philippines was inked to facilitate direct investments between India and Philippines. PTI

8/9 According to the agenda, there will also be a leaders' retreat during which country representatives will have a "free and frank" discussion on 25 January. The theme of the retreat session is 'maritime cooperation and security'. PTI