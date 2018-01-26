1/7
Addressing the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit's Plenary Session, Narendra Modi said the friendship between India and ASEAN has been nurtured by shared cultural linkages. PTI
Modi said Islam in many parts of South East Asia has a distinctive Indian connection going back several centuries. PTI
At the summit Modi emphasised India's commitment to enhance maritime collaboration with the other ASEAN nations amid growing Chinese assertiveness. PTI
Modi held discussions with Myanmar's State counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on intensifying bilateral cooperation, including follow ups on key decisions taken during his visit to Myanmar in September last year. PTI
Aadhaar was a key topic of conversation between Modi and President Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines. Duterte said he believes Aadhaar could be used as a tool against corruption. PTI
Cooperation in defence, security and energy came up for discussion during a bilateral meeting Modi held with Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. PTI
In his speech at the summit, Modi said India shares ASEAN's vision for a rules-based order for the oceans and seas. PTI
