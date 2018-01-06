1/5 Four police officers were killed and two others injured on Saturday in a massive improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. AP Four police officers were killed and two others injured on Saturday in a massive improvised...

Jammu and Kashmir IGP Munir Khan said three shops were also damaged. Reports quoted sources saying that the IED was planted beneath a shop.

A news report also identified three of the four policemen as ASI Irshad Ahmad from Doda, Muhammad Amin from Kupwara and Ghulam Nabi from Sopore.

There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in Sopore at the time of the incident to prevent any protests in view of the shutdown called by separatists on Saturday.