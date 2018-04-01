1/5 Film stars, comics and astronomers joined Stephen Hawking's family and friends for his funeral in Cambridge on Saturday, the city where he dedicated his life's work to unravelling the mysteries of the universe. Hawking's coffin arrived at University Church of St Mary the Great as mourners gathered to pay their respects. AP Film stars, comics and astronomers joined Stephen Hawking's family and friends for his funeral in...

2/5 Hawking was famously an atheist but his children Lucy, Robert and Tim chose the church of St Mary the Great to say their farewell. Hundreds packed the streets and applauded when Hawking's coffin arrived. White lilies representing the universe and white roses for the polar star were placed on his oak coffin. AP

3/5 Hawking's first wife, Jane, and their son Timothy, attended his funeral. The theoretical physicist who captured the imagination of millions around the world died on 14 March at the age of 76. AP

4/5 Hawking's daughter Lucy also attended the funeral of her father. The family, in a statement, said Hawking's life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. AP