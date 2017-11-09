1/5 Ashwini Ponnappa (centre) ended the 82nd Senior Nationals with two titles — the mixed doubles title with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and then the women's doubles championship with N Sikki Reddy. Image courtesy: Instagram/@p9ashwini Ashwini Ponnappa (centre) ended the 82nd Senior Nationals with two titles — the mixed doubles title

2/5 HS Prannoy then stunned World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles final — a match which ended in three games. PTI HS Prannoy then stunned World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles final — a match which ended

3/5 Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy then dispatched Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant in straight games to claim the women's doubles crown. PTI Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy then dispatched Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant in straight

The main event of the day, however, was Saina Nehwal's women's singles final against PV Sindhu. PTI