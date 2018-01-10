1/5 Hrithik Roshan's first leading role was in Rakesh Roshan's 2000 films Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The film went on to become a major box-office success and fetched Roshan many awards. Image from Twitter/@DramaLaRoza Hrithik Roshan's first leading role was in Rakesh Roshan's 2000 films Kaho Naa... Pyaar...

2/5 After a slew of flops, Roshan marked his return with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which established him as a versatile actor.

3/5 Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Koi Mil Gaya is arguably one of the finest children's films of India. Image from Twitter/@iNitinHrithik

4/5 Roshan essayed the Akbar, the Mughal emperor, in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar opposite Aishwarya Rai. Although the film failed to work, it revealed another side of the actor. Image from Twitter/@Ankitaker