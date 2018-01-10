1/5
Hrithik Roshan's first leading role was in Rakesh Roshan's 2000 films Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The film went on to become a major box-office success and fetched Roshan many awards. Image from Twitter/@DramaLaRoza
Hrithik Roshan's first leading role was in Rakesh Roshan's 2000 films Kaho Naa... Pyaar...
2/5
After a slew of flops, Roshan marked his return with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which established him as a versatile actor.
After a slew of flops, Roshan marked his return with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which established...
3/5
Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Koi Mil Gaya is arguably one of the finest children's films of India. Image from Twitter/@iNitinHrithik
Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Koi Mil Gaya is arguably one of the finest children's films of...
4/5
Roshan essayed the Akbar, the Mughal emperor, in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar opposite Aishwarya Rai. Although the film failed to work, it revealed another side of the actor. Image from Twitter/@Ankitaker
Roshan essayed the Akbar, the Mughal emperor, in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar opposite...
5/5
Roshan's Kaabil, which was a success at the box office, was an emotional rollercoaster, opposite Yami Gautam. Image from Twitter/@butnowImhere
Roshan's Kaabil, which was a success at the box office, was an emotional rollercoaster, opposite...