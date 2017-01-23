Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh, 39 killed, 50 injured

At least 39 people were killed and 50 others were injured as seven coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh late Saturday night. PTI
The incident took place around 11.30 pm when the train was going from Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) to Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. PTI
Railway minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: Deeply pained and anguished at the loss of innocent lives in the unfortunate accident.Pray for the early recovery of those injured. PTI
Prabhu ordered an inquiry into the train mishap and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of those killed in the derailment. PTI
This is the second major rail accident after over 120 passengers were killed and 226 injured, when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur's Dehat district in the wee hours of 20 November. PTI