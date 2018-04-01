1/5 The GQ Style Awards 2018 took place in Mumbai on 31 March. The event was a star studded affair as per usual. Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale The GQ Style Awards 2018 took place in Mumbai on 31 March. The event was a star studded affair as...

2/5 GQ Legend Akshay Kumar said, "I'd heard this saying that style is either there with you or it's not there with you. But you see, I bought my style with money while growing up. And that's a fact and many of us do it. I used to save up money to buy international magazines only to tear out the pages that featured Hollywood celebrities, so I could follow their fashion sensibilities and use that as inspiration to work on my own fashion sense and style." Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale

3/5 Shahid Kapoor, on winning the title of Most Stylish Man said, "You know the thing with style is somethings always stay in style. And I am guessing GQ is one of them but I am not sure if I am. So many years later when my daughter is as old as Alia is today and I am not dressed that well and she doesn't think I am so fashionable and she tells me, 'You know Dad, you need to change the way you dress', I am going to find this dusty little trophy lying somewhere and I'll tell her 'Many years back I got one of these. So, you can tell me what to wear when you get one of these'". Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale

4/5 Alia Bhatt on receiving the award for Most Stylish Woman said, "It always feels great to receive something for being stylish but I take no credit for it because if I had my way, I'd be in my Lululemon track pants all my life but thank you to my stylist and my team for making me look good. Infact today is the first time I'm receiving an award as a woman and not a girl, maybe because I have just celebrated my milestone 25th birthday. And it also feels great to win this award in an all-boys club. I say all-boys because they say 'A girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys'." Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale