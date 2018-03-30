1/6
Christian devotees took part in a procession to observe Good Friday in Jabalpur. Good Friday, also called Holy Friday or Great Friday, is a holiday observed by most Christian denominations. It is a religious holiday which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. PTI
Devotees also took out processions in Mumbai. Christians of varied denominations, from Anglican to Reformed, honour Good Friday with church service and fasting. PTI
Good Friday rituals and traditions vary across churches around the globe. The ceremony is somber as candles remain unlit in churches and the altars wear a bare look. Devotees praying at a church in Kolkata. PTI
Some churches also hold special services on Good Friday evening to commemorate the day. Christians taking out processions in Kolkata. PTI
In Jerusalem, thousands of pilgrims took part in the procession and many held crosses in spiritual support. It is this day when the Royal soldiers arrested Jesus on the betrayal of his disciple – Judas. Judas had told the soldiers, who were on the look out for Jesus, to arrest the man whom he'll kiss. Reuters
Jesus was arrested for charges of misleading the people and was crucified with two criminals. Three days later, Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead, which is now remembered as Easter Sunday. Reuters
