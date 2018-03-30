1/6 Christian devotees took part in a procession to observe Good Friday in Jabalpur. Good Friday, also called Holy Friday or Great Friday, is a holiday observed by most Christian denominations. It is a religious holiday which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. PTI Christian devotees took part in a procession to observe Good Friday in Jabalpur. Good Friday,...

2/6 Devotees also took out processions in Mumbai. Christians of varied denominations, from Anglican to Reformed, honour Good Friday with church service and fasting. PTI

3/6 Good Friday rituals and traditions vary across churches around the globe. The ceremony is somber as candles remain unlit in churches and the altars wear a bare look. Devotees praying at a church in Kolkata. PTI

4/6 Some churches also hold special services on Good Friday evening to commemorate the day. Christians taking out processions in Kolkata. PTI

5/6 In Jerusalem, thousands of pilgrims took part in the procession and many held crosses in spiritual support. It is this day when the Royal soldiers arrested Jesus on the betrayal of his disciple – Judas. Judas had told the soldiers, who were on the look out for Jesus, to arrest the man whom he'll kiss. Reuters