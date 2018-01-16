1/5 Gal Gadot, winner of the #SEEHER award, poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. AP Gal Gadot, winner of the #SEEHER award, poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics'...

2/5 Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance, The Shape of Water, was the top film winner with four awards. Del Toro was also named best director. AP Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance, The Shape of Water, was the top film winner with four...

3/5 Gary Oldman accepts the award for best actor - film for The Darkest Hour at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards. The film also won the awards for Best Makeup. AP Gary Oldman accepts the award for best actor - film for The Darkest Hour at the 23rd annual...

4/5 Margot Robbie accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for I, Tonya. The film also brought acting accolades for supporting actress Allison Janney. AP Margot Robbie accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for I, Tonya. The film also brought...