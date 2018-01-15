1/5 Based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971, JP Dutta's Border (1997) follows the young men who came together to fight the bloody Battle of Longewala. The film boasts a cast filled with many Bollywood stalwarts including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Rakhi. YouTube screengrab Based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971, JP Dutta's Border (1997) follows the young men who came...

2/5 LOC Kargil (2003) pays tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the Kargil War in 1999. LOC Kargil (2003) pays tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the Kargil War in...

3/5 Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya (2004) tells the story of Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a purposeless upper-middle-class brat who matures into a war hero after joining the army. YouTube screengrab Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya (2004) tells the story of Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a purposeless...

4/5 Shaurya is courtroom drama with striking similarities to Aaron Sorkin's screenplay for A Few Good Men. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffrey, Deepak Dobriyal and Minissha Lamba. YouTube screengrab Shaurya is courtroom drama with striking similarities to Aaron Sorkin's screenplay for A Few Good...