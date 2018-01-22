1/5
The revolutionary classic, Strike/Stachka (1925), was Russian filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein's first full-length feature film. Eisenstein was born exactly 120 years ago on 22 January 1898. Image via Twitter
Based on the Revolution of 1905, Eisenstein's Battleship Potemkin was his most famous film and is considered a masterpiece to this day. The Odessa Steps sequence is one of the most terrifying and extraordinary scenes in cinematic history. Image via Twitter
Eisenstein's propaganda film October (1928), dramatised the 1917 October Revolution. Image via Twitter
Eisenstein's Alexander Nevsky (1938) was about the attempted invasion of the Russian city of Novgorod in the 13th century by knights of the Holy Roman Empire. Image via Twitter
Eisenstein's two-part Ivan The Terrible was a personal favourite of Stalin but the second part was not released for another nine years, after the deaths of both the dictator and the filmmaker. Image via Twitter
