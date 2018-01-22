1/5 The revolutionary classic, Strike/Stachka (1925), was Russian filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein's first full-length feature film. Eisenstein was born exactly 120 years ago on 22 January 1898. Image via Twitter The revolutionary classic, Strike/Stachka (1925), was Russian filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein's first...

2/5 Based on the Revolution of 1905, Eisenstein's Battleship Potemkin was his most famous film and is considered a masterpiece to this day. The Odessa Steps sequence is one of the most terrifying and extraordinary scenes in cinematic history. Image via Twitter

3/5 Eisenstein's propaganda film October (1928), dramatised the 1917 October Revolution. Image via Twitter

4/5 Eisenstein's Alexander Nevsky (1938) was about the attempted invasion of the Russian city of Novgorod in the 13th century by knights of the Holy Roman Empire. Image via Twitter