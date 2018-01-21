1/5 Seventeen people were killed and two injured in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday. A fire services official said the fire started at the storage unit on the ground floor and ripped through the structure. PTI Seventeen people were killed and two injured in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in...

2/5 The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at the factory at around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The two injured have been admitted to the hospital. AP The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at the factory at around 6.20 pm and 10...

3/5 The Delhi Police arrested a man in connection with the fire. Manoj Jain, who was apprehended by the police, said that he took the factory premises on rent and was running it alone. PTI The Delhi Police arrested a man in connection with the fire. Manoj Jain, who was apprehended by...

4/5 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the cracker factory and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased. PTI Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the cracker factory and ordered an inquiry into the...