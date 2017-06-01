Fire at Chennai Silks in T Nagar rages for 24 hours; no casualties reported

A huge fire gutted a leading textile showroom in Chennai's downtown T Nagar on Wednesday morning, continued to rage on through Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after it broke out. PTI
Fortunately, the fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday when the seven-storey building was almost empty. No one was injured and 12 people were rescued on Wednesday. PTI
The intensity of the blaze was such that five floors collapsed after almost 24 hours since the fire broke out. Almost 60 firefighters were pressed into service to control the fire amid billowing smoke and soot. AFP