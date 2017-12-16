1/6 A villager holds a torch to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St. Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS A villager holds a torch to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part

2/6 Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St. Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS

3/6 People watch from their house as villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St. Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS

4/6 Villagers sing Christmas carols during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. Villagers celebrate the festival on the eve of St. Lucia's Day and hold torches during the procession to represent light and vision. St. Lucia is the patron saint of vision. REUTERS

5/6 A villager carries a statue of the Virgin of Los Rondeles during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS