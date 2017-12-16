1/5 Bathukamma has been always an integral part of the cultural ethos of Telangana. Photo courtesy Myasa Balu Bathukamma has been always an integral part of the cultural ethos of Telangana. Photo courtesy Myasa

Celebrated with much fanfare for nine days starting from the mahalaya amavasya before Dussehra, Bathukamma (Bathuku meaning life, amma meaning mother) is a floral arrangement which is worshipped as a goddess.

Made by the women of the house on a brass plate, flowers of different colors are arranged on top of each other in a conical arrangement, gradually decreasing in size. Atop the mound is a small cone of turmeric representing the Goddess Gowri.

This arrangement resembling a temple gopuram is then placed before the family goddess and prayers are offered.