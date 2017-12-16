2/6

Men sit and talk in the Indian Coffee House, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi. The Coffee House dates back almost fifty years, first in central Connaught Place, then Janpath and now at the top of a rather shabby shopping centre. Still run by the Indian Coffee Workers Cooperative Society, it was a regular haunt for politicos in Delhi and It's clientelle is still well read and intellectual. Stuart Freedman/Tasveer

Men sit and talk in the Indian Coffee House, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi. The Coffee House dat