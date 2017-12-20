1/11 An exhibition curated by Prashant Panjiar for Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, 2017 draws from the personal photograph albums of around a dozen families to recreate together a vivid portrait of the significant Goan band leaders of India’s jazz age. Lucila Pacheco during one of her first professional performances at Greens Hotel. Bombay, 1948. Photo courtesy: Pacheco Family, Serendipity Arts Festival An exhibition curated by Prashant Panjiar for Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, 2017 draws from the pe

The exhibition contains an add-on section presented by the Archive and Research Centre for Ethnomusicology which uses interactive computer screens to tell the larger story of jazz in India, with photographs from the famous Jazz Yatras and dozens of rare recordings by Indian musicians. Poster for Sonny Lobo Calcutta, 1950s. Photo courtesy: Chic Chocolate Family, Serendipity Arts Festival

It is based on research by Naresh Fernandes for his book Taj Mahal Foxtrot. Sebastian D'Souza. Photo courtesy: Senbastian D'Souza Family, Serendipity Arts Festival

Braz Gonzalves performing at Holiday Inn. Bombay, 1982-1983. Photo Courtesy: Braz Gonzalves, Serendepity Arts Festival

Micky Correa with the Correas "Optimists" Band. Karachi, 1936. Photo courtesy: Cristine Correa, Serendipity Arts Festival

6/11 A view of the exhibition display A view of the exhibition display

Rudy Cotton at the Savoy. Mussoorie, mid-1940s. Born Cawasji Khatau, Rudy Cotton led bands across India from 1938 until shortly before his death in 1985. Photo courtesy: Frank Fernand Family, Serendipity Arts Festival

Frank Fernand during a performance of Rhapsody in Blue and at the Capitol Cinema. Bombay, late 1930s. Photo courtesy: Frank Fernand Family, Serendipity Arts Festival

Chris Perry and Lorna Cordeiro performing at Gaylord restaurant, Delhi 1966. Photo courtesy: Lorna Cordeiro, Serendipity Arts Festival

Chic Chocolate performing with cabaret artist Maria Elena at a Blues theme night at the Savoy Hotel. Mussoorie, 1964. Photo courtesy: Chic Chocolate Family, Serendepity Arts Festival